Not all books in the second-hand bookstores are “used” or “pre-owned”. Nearly 30 per cent of books at Blossom and 20 per cent at KBH are “remainder” books. In Abdul Latheef’s words, they form “the backbone of a used bookstore”.

They comprise unsold books returned by bookstores to publishers or distributors. They are then resold to second-hand booksellers at cheap rates, accounting for the huge discounts.

Books shipped from abroad, usually referred to as “container books”, account for a major chunk of remainder and used books.

Helping booksellers in their trade are book scouts and agents. When a customer demands a rare book, the message is passed on to book scouts, who rummage book markets across India and abroad to find the elusive tome. Private libraries function as both sellers and customers of second-hand books. Joseph John of Marino Books visits homes and private libraries to collect old books ready to be disposed. It is during these visits he discovers rare gems. KBH, on the other hand, has ventured into the setting up of libraries at homes.