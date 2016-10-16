NOVEL IDEA:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran with the hurricane lamps that were lit at the KUWJ meet in the city on Saturday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lighted three hurricane lamps to mark the inauguration of the 54th annual State meet of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Saturday.

The hurricane lamps replaced the traditional Kerala lamps that are usually lighted to mark the auspicious beginning of events. The Chief Minister appeared pleasantly surprised at the development and remarked that the hurricane lamps could not easily be put out.

The Chief Minister lit the lamps along with the Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran and BJP MLA O. Rajagopal.

Mr. Vijayan

said the State would act firmly to ensure that the media was not intimidated.