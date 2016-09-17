Students of the B.Sc. Ship Building and Repair programme at the Indian Maritime University (IMU) campus here staged a protest on Friday demanding that the existing batches should be included under the proposed upgrade of the course in to a B.Tech. programme.

They said the present batches of the course were not part of the upgrade.

Rejecting the allegations made by the students, a senior official of the IMU campus here said on conditions of anonymity that the move to upgrade the B. Sc Ship Building and Repair course in to a B. Tech programme was only at the proposal stage. It has a long way to go. The syllabus has to be prepared and approved by various councils.

“We came up with the upgrade proposal to improve the prospects of the students of the B.Sc. Ship Building and Repair programme,” he said.