IGNOU invites online applications for courses

Learners aspiring to take up various programmes offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) can submit their applications online for admission to its January 2018 session.

The move is part of the digital initiatives being rolled out by the university. Sindhu P. Nair, Regional Director of IGNOU, Kochi, said on Saturday that applicants could log on to https://onlineadmission.

ignou.ac.in/ to submit their forms online. The last date for submitting the applications is December 31.

Ms. Nair said that IGNOU had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Common Service Centre (CSC) e-Governanec Services India Ltd, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to facilitate the online admission process. The objective of the agreement was to make online services of the university accessible to its learners even in the rural/remote areas, she said.

The facilities at the common service centres could be availed by IGNOU applicants to submit applications and examination forms and pay the fee prescribed by the university. To avail online services, the applicants need to remit only a nominal fee of ₹60 for fresh application forms. The service included online form filing, scanning and uploading of photograph/signature and academic credentials, printout of filled-in application and printing of identity card if admission is confirmed. Applicants can also visit CSCs with their photographs and academic documents.

The IGNOU Regional Centre here will conduct district-wise workshops for the CSC representatives as part of the initiative.