The International Container Transshipment Terminal has witnessed 24 per cent growth in throughput in the current year.

Terminal operator DP World said the first nine months of the year saw an overall increase of 31 per cent in the number of vessels handled and an improvement in gantry crane moves to 31 moves per hour per crane. The truck turnaround time of 26 minutes was also commendable, the statement claimed. The terminal has also been consistent in handling an average of over 40,000 TEUs this fiscal.

The “sizeable market growth achieved by DP World has been accomplished by marketing efforts in the hinterlands and ease of business brought about by a customer-focused approach”, the statement said.

The CEO of the terminal, Jibu Kiruen Itty, was cited in the press release as saying that DP World had excelled in operational parameters such as gross crane rate and truck turnaround time, which helped to turn vessels around much faster than at other ports in the region.