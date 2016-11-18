Refuses to clear it for International Film Festival of Kerala 2016

The Government of India is bent on going the whole hog to ensure that the film KaBodyscapes — directed by the New York-based director Jayan Cherian and features a homosexual love story against the backdrop of social movements like Kiss of Love, ‘menstrual blood purity’ protests, LGBT struggle, and protests against moral policing — is not certified for public screening in India.

In the latest development, the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has refused to grant exemption to the film, when some 69 others got it, for screening at the forthcoming International Film Festival of Kerala 2016 (IFFK) in December.

The Ministry had earlier refused to allow screening of the film at a festival in Hyderabad as well. Exemption is required for screening of films that have not been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In the case of KaBodyscapes , when even the revising committee of the certification body had chosen not to clear the film as it thought the film insulted and humiliated Hindu religion, the makers moved the Kerala High Court which ruled in their favour.

Setting aside the CBFC’s blanket rejection of the film, the High Court asked the CBFC to clear the film and if changes would have to be made, the rationale for demanding that should be explained to the maker.

“We received the order on October 3 and the CBFC was to act in a month’s time, but nothing has happened so far,” said Mr. Cherian’s attorney.

The makers are now planning to move court with a contempt of court petition and a writ petition seeking necessary directive to the CBFC for clearing the film before November 25, the cut-off date for inclusion in IFFK.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Cherian on Wednesday, Mahesh B (Panju), secretary of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy which organises the IFFK, said following the rejection of exemption to the film by the I&B Ministry, the academy would be appealing again to the Ministry for exemption.

In the meantime, CBFC regional officer A. Prathibha said the body would go in appeal against the High Court order. “It’s a decision taken by the government,” she said.

Academy chairman Kamal told The Hindu that the academy would keep the slot open for the inclusion of the film till the eleventh hour of the festival.

“We are appealing again, hopeful of including it in the festival.”