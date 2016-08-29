Cochin Shipyard is organizing a power presentation competition in Hindi for non-Hindi-speaking students of classes eight and nine of all schools within the Corporation of Cochin area. The competition is in connection with the Hindi Fortnight Celebrations 2016, said a press release here. The competition will be held in the first week of October. The date and time will be announced later. For more details contact: 0484-2501548.

Please Wait while comments are loading...