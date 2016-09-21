Kerala High Court lawyers Devan Ramachandran and Sathish Ninan, whose names were recently cleared by the Supreme Court Collegium, will be appointed Kerala High Court judges soon.

The records relating to their appointment are understood to have reached the office of the President for clearance.

Mr. Ramachandran enrolled as a lawyer in 1991 and started his practice under his father Barrister M.P.R. Nair in the High Court.

He had his education at S.H. College, Thevara, and Ernakulam Government Law College. He secured the first rank in the B.A. LLB examination held in1990.

Mr. Ramachandran was designated as Senior Advocate by the High Court in 2015. He was amicus curiae in the public interest case relating to the issue of child trafficking to the State and has served as counsel for the CBSE, various public sector banks and private companies.

Mr. Ninan was enrolled as a lawyer in 1990.

He had his legal education at the Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. He is the son of former District and Sessions Judge O.N. Ninan.