A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Saturday declined to stay the process of acquisition of State Bank of Travancore (SBT) by State Bank of India (SBI).

The Bench passed the order on a writ petition filed by the Save SBT Forum and 11 others challenging the decision to merge SBT with SBI.

The court, in its order, made it clear that as the writ petition was pending, it “will not hinder the process of acquisition of SBT by SBI.”

According to the petitioners, an acquisition proposal was moved at the director board of the SBI without proper notice, violating the Centre’s guidelines and provision of the Companies Act, 1956. They pointed out that SBI was functioning at more than optimal level.

Therefore, the decision to take over associate banks, including SBT, was unwarranted and would lead to lack of proper control, increased risk in lending big loans, and a possibility of malpractices and misappropriation of funds through falsification of accounts.

In fact, the acquisition would only result in fewer choices for customers and arbitrary pricing of products.

The petition sought a directive to the Union Ministry of Finance to engage appropriate agencies/authorities, including the Comptroller and Audit General of India, to investigate the (allegedly) vested and deviated practices and policies followed by SBI and SBT in showing low profit (for SBT) for the year 2015-16 and net loss for the first quarter of 2016-17 by showing excessive provisions and other charges, against the norms of the Reserve Bank of India.