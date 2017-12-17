Hi-tech nursery to produce two crore seedlings

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that his government’s activities are oriented towards ensuring the welfare of farmers for a better farming culture.

Mr. Vijayan, who inaugurated a hi-tech vegetable seedling centre at Nadukkara in Muvattupuzha on Saturday, said the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council of Kerala-led hi-tech plug nursery would go a long way in the efforts towards achieving agricultural self-reliance. The nursery is intended to make available to farmers high quality seedlings. Seedlings instead of seeds are extensively used by farmers these days, which saves precious time and ensures there is no loss due to seeds not sprouting. Non-availability of seedlings in the favourable season for cultivation is a major issue, which will now be addressed by the nursery which is capable of producing 2 crore seedlings annually, he said.

The scientifically produced hi-tech seedlings will be healthy, generating high yields in fertile soil with quality irrigation facilities. The sale of the first batch of seedlings produced at the nursery was done by Mr. Vijayan, with K.M. Joseph, winner of the Haritha Keerthi Award, being the first buyer.

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated the mechanised unit part of the nursery. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar, who presided over the event, said urgent measures in consultation with the finance department would be taken for resumption of activities of the Agro Food Processing Company.