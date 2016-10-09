The North Paravur police on Saturday arrested two West Bengal natives on charge of sodomising an eight-year-old boy.

The accused are Nandu Mundal and Shefik Sheikh. The incident happened on Thursday when the boy was on his way to the fish market. His abusers forcibly took him to a cabin for security guards in front of a factory, disrobed him and sexually molested him.

Based on the statement of the boy, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. — Staff Reporter