Two eateries
closed down
Following inspections conducted at restaurants and bakeries across the district, officials of the Health Department closed down two eateries and issued notices to 138 others for maintaining poor standards of hygiene. Shutters were downed on an unlicensed, unhygienic hotel at Nellikkuzhi panchayat and another poorly maintained eatery at Kuzhuppilly. The inspection, held as part of the Healthy Kerala campaign, was conducted at 693 establishments.
