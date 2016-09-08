A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ petition challenging a provision in the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession (Second Amendment) Rules 2015 which stipulated a cut-off date for imposing restrictions on the grant of quarrying permits on the same land to existing permit holders.

The petition was filed by One Earth One Life, Palakkad.

According to the petitioner, as per the amended Rule 13, a permit holder shall not be eligible for another quarry permit on a particular area he/she is operating continuously for three years.

Earlier, the provisions did not have any cut-off date. The incorporation of a cut-off date, i.e. from the date of publication of the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession [Second Amendment] Rules (i.e. from October 5, 2015) in Rule 13 did not have any reasonable nexus to the object sought to be achieved, i.e. protection of environment.

The organisation pointed out that serious environmental destruction would be caused if the quarrying operations were permitted for a considerable period of time on the same area.

The amendment would also help the State government to grant brazenly mining permits to private persons.

Besides, it did not make any sense as there were many permit holders who had been conducting quarrying operations for more than 10 years on the same area. Therefore, it was highly necessary that the sentence, “from the date of publication of the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession [Second Amendment] Rules 2015” should be struck down.