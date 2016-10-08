: The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned to October 18 the hearing on a petition filed by N. Shankar Reddy, Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, and former Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, challenging the Thiruvanthapuram Vigilance court’s directive to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegation that he had torpedoed the investigation into bribe charges levelled against former Finance Minister K.M. Mani in connection with the renewal of bar licences. The court adjourned the hearing to enable the prosecutor to get instructions from the Vigilance in the case. Mr. Reddy pointed out that he had given only supervisory notes to the Investigating Officer instructing him to verify certain facts.