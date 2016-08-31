The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) in protest against the death of a BDJS worker, who was found dead inside a CPI(M) local committee office in Paravur the other day, evoked a mixed response in Paravur constituency. Though normal life was affected, the hartal was by and large peaceful, barring some stray incidents of coercion.

