Dr. Harisankar K.S. (second from left), winner of the Kerala regional finals of theMS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 in Kochi on Friday, with judges Matangi Sathyamurthy, Krishnakumar and K.V. Prasad (third, fourth and fifth from left), and artistes ThiruvizhaViju S. Anand and Dr. G. Babu who provided accompaniment to the participants..— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Exceptional voice quality of participants impresses judges

It was the high quality of voice that mesmerised the audience at the Kerala regional finals for the MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016. All the five participants had exceptional voice quality, prompting one of the judges, mrindagam maestro K.V. Prasad, to even comment on it.

And emerging the winner on Friday, Harisankar K.S. kept his feet on the ground. “Am happy,” he said, adding: “My experience in taking part in competitions has taught me to take the results of a competition with a straight face, whether good or bad,” he added.

He was among the five participants in the regional finals. He will now be competing in the finals of the fifth edition of The Hindu Saregama Classical MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 – Voice of the Year to be held in Chennai on November 13.

Harisankar sang Swara Raga Sudha in Sankarabharanam as the main piece of the three kritis that were to be sung in the competition and ended with Thillana.

“It is God’s grace and blessings of all,” said Harisankar. He added that his grandmother (noted musician Dr. K. Omanakutty) was his guru. A dental doctor, Harisankar had also won the AIR classical music competition in 2008 and is an accredited Grade B artiste.

“It did not feel like a competition, but it was more of a concert,” said musician Mathangi Sathyamurthy, one of the judges. She added that the quality of singing was extremely good. While the judges agreed on the quality of voice, they also dwelt a little on the weak points of the participants – the pitch. “It is a problem with most singers,” said Mr. Prasad. Musician Krishna Kumar, who was the chief judge, said: “It is when you start living with your music and not just practise with a kutcheri in mind that you give a high-level performance.”

Abhirami Ajai, Anand K. Raj, Bhagyalakshmi G.R., and Devika Balasubramanian were the other participants in the regional finals.

Accompanying the artistes were senior artistes on violin and mridangam who added verve to the concerts. Thiruvizha Viju S. Anand on violin and Dr. G. Babu on the mridangam lifted the spirit of the participants.

RmKV Unique Silks provided support to The Hindu Saregama MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 competitions.