Dr. Harisankar K.S. (second from left), winner of the Kerala regional finals of the MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 in Kochi on Friday, with the judges Matangi Sathyamurthy, Krishnakumar, and K.V. Prasad (third, fourth and fifth from left), and the artistes Thiruvizha Viju S. Anand and Dr. G. Babu who provided accompaniment to the participants.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Harisankar K.S. won the Kerala regional final of the MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 held here on Friday.

He was among the five participants who performed in the regional finals. He will be competing in the finals to be held in Chennai on November 13.

“I am happy to win with God’s grace”, said Dr. Harishankar, who is also the winner of the AIR classical competition held in 2008 and an accredited Grade B artiste.

His guru

“I have participated in many competitions and have learned to take the results with a straight face, whether good or bad”, he said.

“My grandmother is my guru,” he said of his grandmother and noted musician Dr. K. Omanakutty.

It did not feel like a competition, but it was more of a concert, opined the judges about the high quality singing of the participants. Abhirami Ajai, Anand K. Raj, Bhagyalakshmi G.R. and Devika Balasubramanian were the other participants of in the regional finals.

Thiruvizha Viju S. Anand accompanied the participants on the violin and G. Babu on the mridangam.

Musicians Dr. Krishna Kumar, Matangi Sathyamurthy and mrindangist K.V. Prasad were the judges.