The Department of Science and Technology under the Government of India has sanctioned an additional grant of Rs.4 crore to the ST radar centre commissioned at the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

According to the varsity, the fund has been allotted under the research project, ‘Studies on the troposphere features and stratosphere troposphere coupling process over the monsoon region using ST radar’.

The government had earlier sanction Rs.20 crore to the centre under the same scheme.

The ST radar at Cusat operates at 205 MHZ frequency and is the first wind profiler radar in the near equatorial site to study the monsoon features in India.