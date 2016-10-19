John Fernandez, MLA, has appealed to the government to take into consideration the problems faced by a large number of public and private sector industrial undertakings in the districts and to take steps to solve their problems.

‘In serious trouble’

In a submission in the House, Mr. Fernandez said Central public sector units such as the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Cochin Port Trust, the LNG terminal in Kochi, the Kalamassery unit of Hindustan Machine Tools, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, Indian Rare Earths, Hindustan Insecticides as well as State public sector units such as Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Meat Products of India and Traco Cable Company were in serious trouble. Even private concerns such as Shree Shakti Paper Mills, Binani Zinc and Periyar Chemicals have been shut.