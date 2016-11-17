The State government has accorded administrative sanction for reconstructing the Champakkara bridge into a four-lane one as a preparatory work of the Kochi Metro Rail project.

The reconstructed bridge, expected to cost Rs.33.66 crore, would be 310 metres long and 8.5 metres wide. The government has approved the proposal under Major Infrastructure Development Project.

Stakeholders and people’s representatives from the area had emphasised the need for reconstructing the bridge and improving the access to the Champakkara fish market as part of the metro rail project.

These works would be impossible to undertake once the construction of metro is completed on that stretch. Kochi Metro Rail Limited had submitted a proposal to the government along with the proposal of Delhi Metro Rail Limited for the reconstruction of the bridge along with widening of the Kunnara Park-Pettah road and the construction of the metro viaduct in the region.