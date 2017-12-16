Govt Medical College still lagging on several fronts

more-in

As the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, completes four years of government takeover on December 17, little is being done on the operational and patient care fronts, according to staff members and workers associated with the institution since its inception.

However, the employees do concede that the work on enhancing infrastructure had begun lately. At the same time, the government has done little to effectively manage human resource at the medical college, they feel.

Though the government had created 108 new posts for the college and appointed more nurses and administrative staffers, there seems to be no tangible change in the functioning of several departments, said a doctor.

“Many faculty positions still lie vacant. Some vacancies were filled up by appointing doctors from other medical colleges. While the nursing staff strength is said to have gone up to 180 with the creation of 65 posts, it does not reflect in the work done,” said the doctor who has been with the medical college for more than 10 years. The casualty department is perhaps the only wing that works professionally, observed another doctor.

Since the employees are categorised as regular, contract, and daily wagers, there is little unity among them as the government has been ambiguous about the status of various employees. The integration process that should have been completed some time ago continues to lag.

In fact, categorising staff into various groups had caused fissures as regular employees hope to get integrated even if the decision is delayed. Also, employees of other categories find themselves at a disadvantage.

According to prinicpal Dr. V.K. Sreekala, the paperwork on integration has been completed, and the government is perhaps waiting for concurrence with the Public Service Commission. “One cannot say that nothing is happening at the institution. Many things have happened in the last one year,” she said. Meanwhile, faculty members under the Co-operative Medical College Teachers’ Association are planning to observe black day on December 18. “Despite giving hope to employees that the institution will soon start functioning as any other State medical college, nothing seems to have changed,” said CMCTA president Dr. Nazeem C.H.

The faculty members, at a recent meeting, had said that they would be giving notice for a token strike on January 9.