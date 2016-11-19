Melvin George, an entrepreneur, with a robotic application at the Start-up Pavilion at TiECON Kerala 2016, being held in Kochi, on Friday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Fifth edition of TiECON Kerala, two-day entrepreneurial convention, gets under way in Kochi; top official hints at omnibus legislation to remove bottlenecks

The ease of doing business in the State may improve significantly with the government set to introduce a slew of measures to that effect by January 2017.

The declaration was made by Paul Antony, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Power, after inaugurating the fifth edition of TiECON Kerala, a two-day entrepreneurial convention, here on Friday.

As per the World Bank ranking, Kerala had dropped two rungs to the 20th position among States in terms of ease of doing business.

Mr. Antony hinted at an omnibus legislation, which would take care of the nuances of amendments to individual Acts and Statutes.

A common application form and an online portal would be introduced. At the State level, the portal would be looked after by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and at the district level by designated officers of district industries centres.

The possibility of constituting a standing committee with the Chief Secretary as the chairman is being considered to look into issues faced by existing business and industrial units.

The possibility of whether licences issued by local bodies could be made valid for five years at a time as against the present system of one year was also being looked into. “Of course, there will be provisions to suspend that licence if violations are detected,” Mr. Antony said.

He spoke about an expert body of architects and engineers to vet business plans for compliance with norms and to recommend sanctions.

The government would also take initiative in industrial land acquisition and to provide dedicated infrastructure for setting up of industries. Mr. Antony said the government would roll out its industrial policy within a couple of months.

A common application form and an online portal will be introduced

Paul Antony

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Power