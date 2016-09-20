Efforts on to meet the challenge of long-term sustainability of operations

The State government has mooted sweeping changes to the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1980 to meet the challenge of social equity, long-term sustainability of operations, besides keeping the Act up to date with the realities of overfishing and resource depletion.

The key changes under the government’s consideration include extension of the 47-day ban on trawling during the monsoon, imposition of quota of catch system, regulating sizes of boats, specification of fishing gear and power of boat engines, and bringing more fish species under the minimum legal size regime.

The government now faces the question whether it could issue fresh licences to mechanised fishing boats, while their numbers far exceed the level for ensuring equity and sustainability, a government source said. In fact, the State had proposed the changes to the community of stakeholders in August.

Among the major changes proposed is the phasing out of ring seine nets that do not conform to the new standards by August 2017.

The government has mooted 22-mm mesh for ring seine nets. Moreover, their length and depth have to be restricted to 600 metres and 60 metres respectively.

Ring seine nets used for catching anchovy should have 250-metre length and 50-metre depth.

The prescribed mesh size is 12 mm.

Mechanised trawlers

The new regulation will also make it mandatory for mechanised trawlers to use 35-mm square-mesh cod ends in place of the current diamond mesh cod ends. (Cod end is the tapering end of the trawl net where fish is aggregated, as the net is pulled through the waters.)

The government has also mooted a ban on boats using engines above 250 HP and length above 20 metres from waters within the 12 nautical mile area from the coast. Such boats will have to compulsorily deploy vessel tracking units.

Banning mechanised boats in near-shore areas and reserving the waters there for traditional fishermen have been mooted for Thiruvananthapuram district.

The ban, if imposed, will be applicable to waters up to 20 metres depth off the district’s coast.

The proposed changes also envisage a ban on inboard engine boats and other motorised boats from operating within 12 nautical miles off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram district and up to a depth of 20 metres in other districts.