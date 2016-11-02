Amira has fallen head over heels in love with Kerala and her three weeks’ stay here has proved too short to her liking. She has already made up her mind to come back to the State with her family.

Amira is part of a 34-member group from two schools in the United Kingdom who are in the city as part of the Programme for Educational and Cultural Exchange (PEACE) with Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir (BVM), Girinagar.

The team comprising 16 girls and two teachers from Tunbridge Wells Girls Grammar (TWGG) School, Kent, and 12 boys and two teachers from the Judd School, Tonbridge, has been in the State since October 17. They reached BVM four days later after touring Thiruvananthapuram.

“Peaceful and impressive,” is how Ben Brooks, another student, described the State.

Clad in traditional attire, the girls and boys feasted on Padayani, a traditional art form of the State, staged by the school on the occasion of Kerala Formation Day on Tuesday. Students of BVM and their families helped the foreign students dress up in saris and dhotis.

Andrew Robinson, a teacher from Judd School, loved his kurta and dhoti so much so that he even tried to tuck the dhoti the way Malayalis do.

Kym Ceuevorst, a teacher from TWGGS, who is on her second visit to the State, marvelled at the warmth of the people and the beauty of the countryside.

Renu Joshi, a teacher from Judd School, attended a Christian wedding and was amazed at the number of guests.

PEACE programme between BVM, Girinagar, and TWGG is into its twenty-first year while the programme with Judd School is only five years old.

The exchange programme is held every two years and a team from BVM is expected to visit the UK in 2018.

After their three-week stay in Kerala, the UK team will return on Friday with a bagful of memories.