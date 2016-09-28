Kerala Travel Mart getsunder way

The prevailing excise policy that has placed curbs on liquor and hartals may not be the only stumbling blocks for growth of tourism sector in the State, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Tourists arriving here should be able to go back with good memories. The stakeholders in the industry and the general public would do a world of good to the industry if proper sanitation is maintained and mounting, stinking garbage is gotten rid of,” he said while inaugurating the ninth edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) here on Tuesday.

Mr. Pinarayi’s assertion came in response to an appeal made by KTM president Abraham George, who in his welcome speech cited frequent hartals and the liquor policy as impeding the growth of the sector.

Hartals

The Chief Minister said while there was some sort of consensus over the issue of hartals troubling tourists, a new liquor policy was still being thought about. In the meantime, everyone should ensure that the State remained clean, hygienic and the food served to the guests was free of poison, he said.

“Towards this end, the State will be declared open defecation-free on November 1. To facilitate the tourists to experience the real feeling of being in the God’s own land, a mass movement is required, a part of which will be the effort to get rid of garbage and to clean the ponds, waterbodies, backwaters and streams. Cleanliness should be everywhere, at all public and private spaces. The government is aiming at restoring the ponds, streams and waterbodies that have been in a state of neglect,” he said.

Support infrastructure

Mr. Vijayan said the government would build support infrastructure for mobility to new tourist centres that focused on innovations. “There’s a real need to think of aquariums, drive-in beaches, to name a few. On the Ayurveda front, which the government has initiated steps to strengthen, there is a need to ensure that only trained, skilled specialists conduct the treatments. Otherwise, it brings a bad name to Ayurveda and to the State.”

He said KTM had become a shining example of public-private partnership. Its primary aim, he said, was to help the sector raise earnings by about Rs.5,000 crore in the coming five years.

“Our industry is dominated by small business owners who have successfully presented the different products and experiences of Kerala before the world. The tourism enterprises of the State are known for their professionalism and high quality of service delivery. The main points for focus at this Mart are Responsible Tourism and Muziris and Spice Route. These are two important sectors for Kerala’s tourism industry,” he said.

Around 57 countries and 20 States are participating in the three-day event. A total of 10 countries are being represented for the first time.

The slogan for the year is ‘tourism for all’.