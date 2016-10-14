The Kerala High Court has granted the State government a month’s time to provide all infrastructure facilities to the Non-Resident Indians (Keralites) Commission, including a facility for filing of complaints in Kochi.

The court passed the order on a writ petition file by Abdul Azeez of Kochi.

According to him, though the State constituted the commission consisting of five members in April 2016, the government is yet to provide the necessary infrastructure to the commission.

As a result, the commission had not been able to discharge its functions.

The State government contended that the commission assumed charge on April 30, 2016, and started functioning.

Its first meeting was held in the conference hall of the NoRKA building in Thiruvanthapuram.

The government sought a month’s time to provide infrastructure facilities to the commission and a facility for filing complaints in Kochi.

The court also directed the State government to pay the salary due to the Chairman and other members along with arrears in 15 days.

