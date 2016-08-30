A 17-year-old girl from Perumbavoor sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by a five-member gang led by her 26-year-old neighbour here on Sunday.

The Kodanad police said the victim, a Plus Two student, suffered cuts and bruises all over her body in the attack. The gang had allegedly attacked her using razor blades. The police, however, do not rule out that the injuries are self-inflicted.

“The girl’s grandfather and younger sister were at the house when she was allegedly assaulted. However, they came to know about the incident only after she revealed it to them,” they said.

The police are also investigating a previous enmity between the two families, as the complainant’s father had a case against him for allegedly attacking the youth’s mother. Earlier, the girl had complained to the police against the youth for verbally abusing her.

According to the girl’s complaint, the youth had proposed to her, and she had spurned it. The gang, in an alleged act of revenge, trespassed into her house around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday and attacked her when she was in the kitchen, the complaint said. Besides, they hit her head against the wall, resulting in a deep head injury, it added.

The Kodanad police registered a case and recovered a razor blade, which was allegedly used for the attack, from the girl’s house.