The 25,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art Maker Village at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone at Kalamassery here is inviting young entrepreneurs to take up an exciting challenge.

Come October 20, and the electronics incubator will announce its ‘Bosch D.N.A Electronics Challenge’. Young graduates aspiring to launch their start-ups will get an opportunity to test innovative skills and technical knowledge as part of the initiative.

“Bosch will provide problem statements based on their product requirements. There will be at least five challenges. The solution to the problem statement should broadly fall into the categories of smart city solutions, IOT, wearables, robotics and embedded electronic products,” said Rohan Kalani, Director-Operations, Maker Village.

Mr. Kalani said teams of maximum of three members could apply through the portal with their idea on how the problem was planned to be solved and the hardware to be used.

The proposals will be evaluated by a team from Bosch and Maker Village and the short-listed groups will be given instruction to design the product through simulation or modelling. The company will conduct a detailed design of the product before inviting the teams for a presentation.

Pre-incubation

Selected teams will be given pre-incubation at Maker Village. Bosch will sponsor their incubation fees. They will be offered an assistance of Rs.50,000 as prototyping support.

The winners will be selected after review at the end of two or three months. The winning team will get a cash prize of about Rs.1 lakh and further support to continue the business. Registration for the event may be done athttps://goo.gl/forms/

xhI55h7UC9zWTWDI2.