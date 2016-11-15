Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, November 15, 2016
Updated: November 15, 2016 05:33 IST

Fun, gaiety mark Children’s Day celebrations in city

  • Staff Reporter
Governor P. Sathasivam looks on as Sharath Mohan of Adarsh Special School sings the prayer at the inaugural of the special children’s day event in the city on Monday.— Photo: H. Vibhu
Rajendra Maidan in the city was buzzing with excitement on Monday as hundreds turned up to take part in a rally organised as part of Children’s Day.

Children from various schools in the district participated in the rally, organised by the district administration in association with the district child welfare committee, from Rajendra Maidan to Children’s Park. District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla flagged off the event, led by Lakshmi Anil of Government Girls’ Upper Primary School, who was selected the Chacha Nehru of kids. During the rally, jubilant children danced and held aloft colourful balloons as they were cheered on by elders.

For special children

Governor P. Sathasivam inaugurated the special children’s day function, organised by the Centre For Empowerment and Enrichment (CEFEE) at the Fine Arts Hall here on Monday. About 931 special children along with 240 special educators attended the event.

CEFEE chairperson Mary Anitha presided over the function while vice chairperson Anas K.A. welcomed the gathering. Ernakulam Range IG S. Sreejith offered felicitation.

The programme was also supported by the Kochi City Police and Student Police Cadets.

