Fuel traders oppose daily price change

The Kerala State Petroleum Traders’ Association has alleged that the move to introduce daily changes in petrol and diesel prices would only benefit oil companies. In a release here on Friday, M.M. Basheer, secretary of the association, said the decision would burden petroleum dealers and consumers. This would only help increase the profits of the oil companies, he said.

Association representatives said the dealers often received information on price changes late owing to communication issues. This led to arguments between dealers and consumers besides affecting the operation of petrol pumps. Daily changes in prices would result in huge losses to the dealers. Many pumps would be forced to shut down owing to financial crisis, they said.

The Federation of All India Petroleum Traders urged the Ministry not to go ahead with the decision without conducting detailed studies on its consequences.