Fresh guidelines to be issued to Kochi Metro Special Police

Aimed at preventing intoxicated people from entering Kochi metro stations and trains, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will issue a fresh set of guidelines to Kochi Metro Special Police (KMSP), on the lines of practices being followed in other metro systems.

This follows the December 19 incident where a passenger was booked for entering metro premises in an intoxicated condition and for trespassing into the track at Palarivattom metro station.

An inquiry report regarding the incident was submitted by Director (Projects) of KMRL Thiruman Archunan to KMRL’s Managing Director A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish on Tuesday.

The KMSP, comprising specially-trained personnel from Kerala Police, informed KMRL that the staff who frisked the intoxicated passenger was deployed on temporary basis and has been sent back (withdrawn from duty), says an official press release.

Two Sections violated

The passenger violated two Sections of the Metro Act. He entered the metro premises in an intoxicated condition, in violation of the Section 59 (a), (b) of Metro Railway Operations & Maintenance Act 2002.

He also trespassed into the ‘Right of Way’ of metro trains, in violation of the Section 64 (2) of the Act. The Palarivattom Police had registered a case against him under the Act, said a KMRL spokesperson.

Detailing the chain of events on December 19, the release says that a passenger accessed the track from Palarivattom and ran towards Changampuzha Park station, resulting in the stoppage of trains in the metro system for almost an hour.

The halting of services occurred after the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS) was operated from Palarivattom and Changampuzha Park stations, to remove the passenger from the track which also has a third rail that supplies power to trains.

A total of six trips were cancelled on both lines, seven trips delayed and passengers deboarded from four trains.

Prior to this, the inebriated passenger took selfies in the train and obstructed train doors at different stations.