A three-member team from the French development agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which is funding the Kochi Metro project, will arrive here on a two-day visit on Monday.

The team will take stock of project execution and also discuss further development of public spaces which is also proposed for AFD funding, said an official release.

The team consisting of Rima Le Coguic, Head of Transport Division, Paris; Mathieu Verdure, transport expert, and Hervé Dubreuil, Deputy Director of AFD, New Delhi, will have discussions with KMRL Managing Director Elias George and other senior officials during the visit.

They will discuss progress in implementing the project, financial follow-up, the disbursement schedule and the innovative technological initiatives KMRL has taken up.