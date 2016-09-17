No mechanism to fully implement Transport Commissioner’s circular

Notwithstanding a circular by the Transport Commissioner to provide helmets and basic accessories free of cost to two-wheeler buyers at the time of delivery of vehicles to ensure road safety, there is no foolproof mechanism to implement it.

Besides ISI-approved helmet, front and rear number plates for displaying registration number, rear-view mirror, saree guard, crash guard and handle grip for pillion riders should be provided free of cost by the vehicle manufacturers. The circular asked the manufacturers to provide the accessories from April this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of motorcycle manufacturers convened by former Transport and Road Safety Commissioner Tomin J. Thachankary in March.

In fact, the buyers are supposed to give an undertaking at the time of registration that they have received the accessories for free. However, the experience of Vishu Sajimon, a student who bought a motorcycle from a dealer in Kottayam, shows how the circular is ignored at least by a section of dealers.

“Initially, they charged me for the accessories and got the undertaking signed. It was only after I confronted them and created a scene that I was given the accessories for free. Even then crash guard was not included in it and was priced at Rs.5,000,” he said. Mr. Vishnu said that majority of the buyers were unaware that they had a right to basic accessories for free and called the authorities to take corrective measures.

The catch

However, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) can practically do nothing if manufacturers increase the vehicle price to cover the cost of these accessories, leaving such an undertaking redundant.

“We ensure that buyers receive helmet and that no vehicle without the requisite accessories are registered. But we will be helpless if the manufacturer increases the vehicle price to cover the cost of the accessories,” said P.H. Sadik Ali, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.

The MVD can take dealers to task for charging handling and logistical fee from buyers.

The department has made display of two basic conditions a pre-requisite for renewal of trade certificate of vehicle dealers.

They should exhibit two boards for the public with one displaying the vehicle price, registration fee and tax and the other urging the public to complain if handling and logistics fee are charged at the time of delivery of vehicle.