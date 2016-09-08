The State Election Commission has disqualified four former councillors of the Angamaly municipality for defection.

Those disqualified are L.C. Antony (ward – 28); C. K. Varghese (ward 29); Mary Cyriac (ward 19); and Jaya Jibi (ward 23) – all belonging to the Indian National Congress, according to an official release. The decision to disqualify these persons came based on a complaint filed by councillors Paulose and Meera Avarachan before the State Election Commission alleging that the four councillors had rejected the party whip in the municipal chairman election held in 2014.

The commission disqualified them for six years. The complaint against Wilson Mundadan, who fought as an Independent, was rejected by the commission.