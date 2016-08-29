AWAITING A MAKEOVER:Garbage, mostly plastic bottles and bags, remains piled up at the Fort Kochi beach.— Photo: H. Vibhu

A comprehensive plan to clean up and rejuvenate Fort Kochi is getting ready.

Kerala Tourism, which has taken the lead to elevate the stature of the tourist spot, will join hands with the Kochi Corporation and stakeholders in the tourism sector to launch the project within a month.

The Department and tourism trade entities would provide support to the Corporation’s lead role in executing the roadmap, which called for the iconic heritage destination to be cleaned and made waste-free before the upcoming tourist season, said a release issued here.

The move to clean up Fort Kochi came after a meeting held here on Saturday in which Mayor Soumini Jain, Tourism Director U.V. Jose and representatives of various bodies participated.

Ms. Jain said several tonnes of discarded coconut shells and styrofoam waste were being collected from the coastal areas and beaches.

She said it was tough to transport the waste to the dumping yard and then segregate it. “We are mooting a permanent solution, where the waste will be collected and processed in the area itself without posing any environmental hazards,” the Mayor said.

Homestay operators and hoteliers in the area are conducting weekly cleaning drives. A concerted and systematic plan to rejuvenate the area is being planned. The Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society has engaged 21 workers in the area as part of the project. More workers and lorries for waste removal are expected in the coming days.

Mr. Jose said the Tourism Department would supplement the Corporation’s efforts with funds, besides providing manpower and equipment to resolve the issue. “The waste problem will be resolved before November, when the new tourist season officially kicks off,” he said.