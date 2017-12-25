Fort Kochi decked up for Cochin Carnival

more-in

In keeping with the festive vibe and spirit of the new year season, every nook and cranny of Fort Kochi is all decked up to celebrate the much awaited Cochin Carnival.

The carnival season this year is already on a roll with the exhibition of the biggest Christmas Cake of Kochi at the Vasco da Gama Square, Fort Kochi, on December 22.

The event this year features a whole set of unique programmes including Gatta Wrestling Championship, Kalaripayattu, sling shot and dart, beach motor bike race and double kayaking. It also encompasses stage shows, DJ music shows and rallies, in an attempt to share the word of love and peace, like in the previous years.

Marking the end of the year, a huge effigy of the Santa Claus will also be burnt on December 31 at the carnival venue. With claps and cheers, the burning down of the Santa Claus is a festive event in itself with thousands, including foreigners, reaching the spot to witness the event.