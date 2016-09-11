The Hill Palace police on Saturday arrested a former Mister India runner-up on charges of rape.

The accused has been identified as Antony Raison, a native of Maradu. Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s family members, the accused had been arrested from Thane, Maharashtra, by a police team from Thripunithura.

According to the police, the accused had eloped with a woman by offering to marry her and sexually exploited her on several occasions. He used to be a trainer at a gymnasium in the city. The accused was the runner-up in the 2007 Mister India competition and was selected as Mister Kerala in eight consecutive years.

The accused was produced in a local court and remanded to judicial custody.