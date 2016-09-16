Former MP and High Court lawyer Sebastian Paul has sought the intervention of the Press Council of India to end the impasse in the ongoing lawyer-media tussle.

In a complaint to the council, he pointed out that mediapersons have been excluded from reporting court proceedings in the State. Thus, the right of the Press to collect and disseminate news from “an important and sacred source has been totally denied.” The complaint said “media rooms in the High Court in Kochi and the District Court in Thiruvananthapuram have been closed. Reporters are physically prevented by the police and advocates from entering court premises. There is no direct reporting from the courts and nothing but news with vested interest is trickling out.” The situation was worse than censorship, he added.

He said that neither the government nor the judges were taking any initiative to resolve the impasse. Advocates throughout the State were questioning the right of the journalists to enter court premises for reporting court matters. The media seems to have passively succumbed to this illegal pressure without even a slight resistance

Mr. Paul, a former member of the council, pointed out that from July 19 onwards reporters were prevented from entering the court premises of the High Court and district courts in the state following a confrontation between mediapersons and lawyers.