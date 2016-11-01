The officer, Bijo Alexander, is now under suspensionin connection with a disproportionate wealth case

The police team investigating the alleged kidnap and threatening of a businessman, Jube Poulose, in 2015 by a gang led by CPI(M) Kalamassery area secretary V.A. Zakir Husain, will soon interrogate former Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police Bijo Alexander in connection with the case.

The move follows revelation by the complainant that the officer had acted in favour of the accused when he had approached him with a complaint.

Alexander is currently under suspension in connection with a case registered by the special cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Kochi, in August this year for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court on Monday postponed hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Zakir Husain to November 4. Husain has been absconding since he was booked by the Palarivattom police on Thursday.

Despite conducting intensive search operations in various parts of the State, the police are still clueless about Husain’s hideout.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday recorded the arrests of Karukappally Siddique and Faisal, the second and third accused in the case respectively. Both Siddique and Faisal are currently in judicial custody on charges of threatening and extorting money from a woman from Pachalam over a land deal. The police will move the court seeking the custody of the two for further interrogation in the new case.

The police said they were yet to interrogate Kangarappady native Sheila Thomas, the fourth accused in the case.

According to Jube, he had entered into a business agreement with Sheila Thomas, the proprietor of Acsah Organics Private Limited, for supplying diary products from his farm in November 2014. The venture was launched by availing a loan of Rs.35 lakh from IDBI Bank. However, Sheila withdrew from the deal unilaterally after five months, and a gang led by Hussain allegedly threatened Jube on behalf of her.