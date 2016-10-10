bridging the divide:The ‘boat bridge’ protest action in August 1989, in which people of Vypeen island built a bridge using country boats to reach Ernakulam mainland.

30 years after the formation of Vypeen-Ernakulam Bridges Action Council, grievances remain

Thirty years after the Vypeen-Ernakulam Bridges Action Council was formed, people on the cluster of islands near Ernakulam feel that they are being taken for a ride by the district administration, which has refused permission for public transport buses coming via Goshree bridges to enter the city.

Buses denied entry

Ever since the trio of Goshree bridges were inaugurated on June 4, 2004, buses from the islands terminated their service near the High Court Junction and passengers were forced to board different buses for their onward journey to destinations within the city.

The administration claims that buses coming from the islands will add to the traffic congestion in the city. But the islanders feel that the claim is just an excuse to help bus operators in the city.

It was on October 12, 1986 that a group of enterprising people from the islands of Vypeen, Mulavukadu and Bolghatty came together to form the Vypeen-Ernakulam Bridges Action Council to formally demand a bridge connection to Enrakulam mainland.

“It was initially a plea for safe movement of the people on the islands,” recalled Majnu Komath, who was convenor of the Action Council for more than 16 years.

Referring to the dangerous journey through the Vembanad waters to Ernakulam, Mr. Komath said boats that could carry 175 people used to be packed with more than 300 people. Long-drawn protest action, including the famous ‘Boat Bridge’ action in which 400 country boats were lined up to form a bridge between Bolghatty and Ernakulam, resulted in the government under the aegis of the then Chief Minister K. Karunakaran deciding to form the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) for the bridges project.

Foundation for the trio of Goshree bridges was laid in December 2000 by the then Chief Minister E. K. Nayanar. The bridges were opened to the public by former Chief Minister A.K. Antony.

Long struggle

The story of the bridges goes back to pre-Independence days when social reformer Sahodaran Ayappan was involved in getting the then Kochi State to make a budget allocation of Rs.12 lakh for the bridges. However, technical delays and political developments derailed the plans. Later, it was planned that National Highway 17 would be built with the alignment touching the islands. However, the alignment was altered and built via Varappuzha. It was the formation of GIDA in the 1990s that gave shape to the final plans for Goshree bridges.