Seventeen fishermen were rescued after their fishing boat capsized near Puthuvype here on Sunday.

Coastal police said the accident occurred at 9.30 a.m. when the 48-ft-long mechanised traditional boat from Perinjanam in Thrissur district overturned around 5 nautical miles off the Kochi coast during fishing activity. The fishermen were on the verge of drowning even as another vessel nearby rushed to the spot and rescued them.

On an alert, a team of Coastal Police reached the spot and brought the fishermen ashore in a rescue boat. They were sent off after administering first aid. Preliminary investigations pointed to a slip up by a few men on board, which caused the vessel to lose balance and overturn eventually.

The fishermen have claimed a loss of fishing gears and fish stock together worth around Rs.30 lakh.