Boost to tourism:Temporary facilities for immigration and customs clearance for foreign tourists will be set up in Willingdon Island by December.— File photo

Emerald Princess, the first cruise ship to arrive here since the onset of the October-March season when the maximum number of cruise vessels call at the port, will reach here on Saturday morning, bringing 3,200 high-end tourists and 1,200 crew members.

Arrangements have been made to take the guests to tourist locales in Alappuzha, Vaikom, Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. “A city tour too has been organised. A total of 70 coaches have been arranged for the tours. Pre-paid taxi car and autorickshaw counters too will be opened. Tourists can take vehicles whose driver documents have been verified. Stalls too will be put up at the berth from where they can fetch quality handicrafts,” said Kochi Port officials.

The arrival of cruise vessels to the port had declined to 33 in 2015-16, as compared with a peak number of 44 in 2011-12.

A senior port official said that temporary facilities for immigration and customs clearance would be set up at Samudrika Hall near BTP Berth in Willingdon Island by December.

Plans are afoot to set up a full-fledged cruise terminal near Ernakulam wharf in two years at a cost of Rs. 25 crore. The funds are expected from India Tourism.