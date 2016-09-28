Road to the shore:A car that was transported by the sea being offloaded from m.v. Dresden, which called at the Kochi port, on Tuesday.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Cochin Port Trust offers incentives to passenger car carriers to boost revenue; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visits port

The Cochin Port Trust has announced a concessional wharfage of Rs.500 per passenger car and Rs.900 per truck as well as fifty per cent rebate in vessel-related charges for carriers arriving here with motor vehicles. The concessions are being offered to attract motor vehicle carriers.

A senior official of the Port Trust told reporters on Tuesday that the State accounted for the sale of between 1,50,000 and 1,80,000 units of passenger cars per year. Diversion of even 30 per cent of this volume to the coastal sector would result in substantial business for the Port Trust, he said. He was speaking after the first ever consignment of passenger cars arrived here.

‘Sustained efforts’

The port official also said the arrival of the first consignment of motor cars by the coastal route here on Monday night was the result of sustained efforts by the port authority. The port also claimed that car-handling was highly prestigious and adequate volumes could be a steady source of income of about Rs.3 crore to Rs.6 crore a year in addition to the significant contribution in environmental safety achieved by eliminating thousands of lorries from the road. Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari, who visited the port on the occasion, said the government was happy with the diversion of more cargo to the water transport sector.

He said that even Maruti would be persuaded to utilise the new service. Passenger car producers such as Renault, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda are part of the circuit now.

The Port Trust has utilised Q7 berth at Ernakulam Wharf for handling the ship, m.v. Dresden.

There is a yard of 4,000-sq.m. area, sufficient to keep the cargo until it is forwarded to the dealers.