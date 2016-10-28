The management of Centre Square Mall in a statement on Thursday said the Fire Department’s stand on the absence of fire safety clearance for cinema halls at the mall is based on a flawed understanding that the National Building Code (NBC) supersedes the Kerala Municipality Building Rules (KMBR).

K.C. Paul, assistant general manager of Peevees Projects (P) Limited, the project promoter, said the actions of the Fire Department were incorrect and inconsistent. The Fire Department in 2014 had concluded that the fire-fighting equipment at the facility was suitable for the building compared to its fire risk, according to the communication.