Fire engulfs the upper storey of a commercial building at Palarivattom in the city on Friday.— Photo: by Special Arrangement

A major tragedy was averted when the fire and rescue force managed to contain a major fire breakout in a multi-storey commercial building (ground floor plus six) from spreading to adjacent buildings at SN Junction at Palarivattom on Friday evening.

The fire was detected when smoke erupted from the office of Jesus Youth International, reportedly a sister concern of A R K Power Control Limited on the sixth floor around 5.30 p.m. The office was reportedly used to store the accounts books and also the damaged UPS of the company. Even as the door to the office was opened, there were sounds of blasts, which scared of those who opened the door. They promptly informed the fire and rescue department officials who rushed to the spot.

The sixth floor building took the full brunt of the fire with the content inside the office from books and furnitures to hardware components fully gutted. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, there was no casualty since the accident occurred after the office hours.

Since the staircase leading to the top floor was blocked by the placement of various materials, the fire and rescue personnel had to fall back on a ladder to take the hoses to the spot to fight the fire.

“Possibly, a short circuit led to the fire breakout and the blast could be attributed to the explosion of UPS batteries,” said R. Prasad, Fire Divisional Officer, Ernakulam.

It took over three hours and the combined efforts of 12 fire tenders and 80-odd fire fighting personnel drawn from Gandhi Nagar, Club Road, Mattancherry, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, and Eloor fire and rescue stations to douse the fire.

In between the fire fighting was hit by water shortage, which was promptly solved by sourcing water from the nearby well.