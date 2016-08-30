Fire and Rescue Services personnel extinguishing the fire that broke out at the ICU of the General Hospital on Monday.– Photo: Special Arangement

In an incident that raised concerns about the safety of patients at the Ernakulam General Hospital, a fire broke out at the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit attached to the hospital on Monday night.

Officials with the Fire and Rescue Department said the fire, which engulfed a stabiliser and wiring of an air-conditioning unit, caused thick, black smoke inside the ICU unit. Following this, as many as 10 patients, including six from the post-ICU unit, were evacuated.

Two fire engines were pressed into service, and the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.

“As smoke engulfed the ICU unit, an air-tight area, we had to break open the doors and windows to ensure ventilation,” officials said, adding that the team had also pumped water into the area to ensure that the fire was completely doused.

Confirming the incident, the hospital authorities said the patients who were shifted from the ICU were safe. The event unfolded with a short-circuit in the stabiliser switchboard at the cardiac ICU.

The spark was noticed by an ICU staffer around 7 p.m., said M.M. Haneesh, RMO, General Hospital.