Former Excise Minister K. Babu on Saturday denied allegations levelled against him by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and termed the First Information Report (FIR) as part of a political vendetta against him.

Addressing mediapersons here, the former Minister said the Left Democratic Front government and the Vigilance Director were wreaking vengeance on him and the allegations would be proved wrong once it came up for a hearing in court.

According to Mr. Babu, the 120-acre plot allegedly owned by him at Theni in Tamil Nadu was actually purchased by his son-in-law’s father. ‘‘The purchase of the land took place on November 3, 2008, nearly four years before his son married my daughter. Since we have the same name, the Vigilance sleuths might have mistaken me for him,’’ he said.

Regarding the allegation of him making benami investments, Mr. Babu clarified that none of the persons mentioned as his benamis in the FIR were familiar to him personally. “Except that I inaugurated a bakery owned by Mohanan, I maintain no relationships with them at all. Baburam, another person named in the FIR, was the district secretary of the Youth Congress,” he said.

“I regularly file IT returns for all my income and do not have any single piece of land or any other assets for which I have not paid tax. Further, there is nothing secret in my son-in-law purchasing a Benz car and selling it later. He belongs to a family of businesspersons and can always afford purchasing one,” he said. On the seizure of Rs.1.5 lakh from his house, Mr. Babu said the money was meant for meeting household expenses.