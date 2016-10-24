In the wake of the strike by a section of tanker lorries that ferry fuel to retail outlets, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has stated that it cannot dilute financial and safety norms in the public tender floated recently.

“We enjoy a 48 per cent market share in Kerala with 900 fuel outlets. Some fuel outlets in the State are going low on inventory and running out of fuel in many places due to the strike. A new, non-recognised committee called ‘BPCL, HPCL, IOCL Dealers, Transporters and TT Crew Committee’ has demanded that the tender be cancelled or modified failing which they would resort to strike and stop loading of trucks from depots or terminals, following which fuel outlets would not get petrol and diesel. They are not allowing fuelling of lorries at two depots and some retail outlets are going dry,” said IOC in a press release.

Replying to the demand by tanker lorries to hike the fare from Rs.2.02 per kl per km to Rs.3.50, IOC said it would result in their margin increasing to Rs.77 per kl per km. It would further increase fuel cost.

Insisting on safety norms while transporting fuel, the firm said safety features in tank trucks were imperative and non-negotiable. Responding to the committee’s demand that even owners of a single lorry be allowed to participate in the tender, IOC said owners having at least three lorries can participate.