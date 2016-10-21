Feast in store for canine lovers in city

Cities » Kochi

Over 400 dogs are likely to be on show at the event.
All India All Breeds Championship dog shows to be held at Marine Drive on Sunday

Never seen a Chihuahua, the smallest breed of dog in the world?

Well, go to Marine Drive where the All India All Breeds Championship dog shows will be held this Sunday.

Chihuahua, which has various shapes, sizes and colours and named after a Mexican State by the same name, is likely to be one of the star attractions of the show, which will be organised by the Canine Club of Cochin, affiliated to the Kennel Club of India.

Over 400 dogs are likely to be on show at the event. Apart from the popular breeds of German Shepherd, Labrador and Boxer, canine lovers will get to see many rare breeds not commonly known in this part of the world.

Tibetan Mastiff, often used to protect sheep in places such as Himachal Pradesh; American Akita, a powerful breed from America; large-sized breed English Pointer; and Weimaraner, a gun dog, are among the many breeds to feature in the show.

Contest for dogs

The show will last 11 hours starting from 10 a.m. Various contests will be held for dogs from 11 a.m. Separate contests will be held for different breeds and male and female dogs.

The ‘best in show dog’ will be chosen from among dogs qualifying for the final rounds of various contests.

There will be prizes for the best Indian breed dog and puppy.

Contests will be held in various categories, including ‘minor puppies’ for puppies aged between 4-6 months, ‘Puppies’ aged between 7-12 months , Junior, Intermediate, Bred in India, and Open Class.

Stiff conditions

The jury for the selection of dogs will comprise Yolanda Nagler from Israel and Michael Leonard from Ireland. Stiff conditions have been set for entering dogs for the show. The copy of Kennel Club of India registration certificate is mandatory along with the entry form. All dogs entered at the show will have to be micro-chipped and dogs without it would be denied entry.

As part of the show, a free anti-rabies vaccination camp will be held for pet dogs at Marine Drive and near Edappally Veterinary Hospital on Saturday from 4 p.m.

