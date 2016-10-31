‘Dedicated effort by employees’ ensures safe operation of plant

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has resumed production of petrochemical product caprolactam after a gap of four years.

A statement issued by the company here described the occasion as “another milestone”. Caprolactam production was stopped when it became economically unviable.

The process of restarting the end-product plant began three weeks ago. Production of molten lacatm, a stage just before flaking and bagging, was achieved on Friday.

The statement said the “dedicated effort by FACT employees” ensured safe operation of the end-product plant which was not in operation for nearly four years. That the restart and achievement of molten lacatm production was accomplished without any hassles was noteworthy, it added.

The company management had formed a cross-functional task force with experienced personnel from all disciplines and functions. The task force analysed the techno-economic feasibility of restarting caprolactam plants and based on their recommendations it was decided to restart the plant in a phased manner. The first phase of operations was to restart the end-product plant, utilising the available intermediates. The infusion of fund obtained through a loan of Rs.1,000 crore from the Government helped the company restart the caprolactam plant, besides augmenting production in all other fertilizer plants.

With maximum production in all the fertilizer plants, FACT was able to set new records in production as well as marketing of fertilizers during the first six months of the current financial year. With all the production plants becoming fully operational now, the company is looking forward to a highly result-oriented performance.